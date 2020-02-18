SWANTON — The MVU Middle School 8th grade girls matched the MVU 7th grade girls by also pulling off an undefeated season this year! With a record of 12-0 they dominated with an average of 37 points per game while allowing only 11 points on average.
With Coach Roy Adams, this team has made significant growth mentally and physically coming from a record of 9-4 last year. They had a balanced offense, with different girls stepping up at different times all throughout the season.
Unfortunately, the season did end with a few injuries, but the girls were able to stay strong and pull through. Seven of the girls on this team also play for the 8th grade MVU Thunder Mini Metro team, where they gain additional training, experience, and often a higher level of play.
The last four to six years of MVU Girls Middle School Basketball have been extremely successful, coming out with at least four teams going undefeated.
Much of this success is due to the extra play and additional competition they are met with during the Mini Metro and AAU seasons. The intensity of the coming groups has definitely pushed the MVU feeder programs in a positive direction over the last seven years, making MVU a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.