SWANTON — It was a battle of goaltenders Saturday night at the Highgate Arena. Missisquoi’s P.J. Bouchard kicked out 23 of 24 shots to lead the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 victory over the Milton Yellow Jackets.
MVU’s plan against Milton star goalie Jackson Ehler was simple- first shot along the ice and crash the net for the rebound. Problem was nobody was crashing the net.
“We were slow getting there," admitted coach Chris Hatin. “Ehler (37 saves) is a very solid goaltender and chances are that the fist shot isn’t going in.”
The Jackets have a very dangerous first line and they were buzzing in the T-Bird zone all game.
“It’s our red line (Nick Desouza, Owen Perry, Cameron Fougere),” commented Milton coach Bryant Perry. “They’re fast and handle the puck well; they can compete with anybody.”
Desouza, captain and right wing on that explosive line, got the first real good chance of the game when he blocked a shot and went in on a breakaway only to have Bouchard cover the 5 hole and make the save.
With less than a minute left in the period, there was an example of why the last guy leaving your zone shouldn’t be a member of the other team. An attempted clearing pass off the boards was intercepted by Fougere and he spotted Perry standing all alone in front of Bouchard. A couple moves later and Milton had the 1-0 lead going into intermission.
Although MVU had a 7-6 advantage in shots, Milton had by far the best chances.
On to the second and Missisquoi started producing chances of their own. A couple minutes in, Kyle Gilbert rushed the puck down the ice and put a hard shot low on Ehler. For the first time in the game, a Thunderbird was there for the rebound. Carter Letourneau got good wood on the shot but it went just wide.
A Thunderbird powerplay resulted in their first score. Hunter Mason carried the mail from his own end and swooped around the Milton cage. He threw the puck to the front where Jackson Porter was being tied up. The puck went between all the skates to the back door where Steven King knocked it home from 2 feet out and tied the game at one .
After a face off in the Milton end, Jaxon Schaarschmidt grabbed the puck, split the defense and went in alone. Bouchard stopped the shot, but since a stick was thrown, a penalty shot was awarded. Bouchard waited Schaarschmidt out and he basically forced him into a bad angle shot.
“I thought he wouldn’t try to dangle, just shoot,” explained Bouchard. “Then he shot right into me.”
Late in the period, Corbin Schreindorfer got to a rebound off Ehler but didn’t light the lamp and the teams were tied going into the third.
Midway through the third MVU went to the powerplay again. Off the faceoff, the puck went back to Gilbert at the point where he fed Mason on the other side.
Often on a faceoff, especially when you’re a man up, the point men will switch sides so a right handed shot is playing the left side to set up a one timer. That’s exactly what happened as Mason passed back to Gilbert in his wheelhouse and the low hard shot beat Ehler 5 hole for the winning goal.
“We have several set plays,” explained Gilbert. “One of those tic-tac-toe plays and I happen to be open.
Missisquoi drew a penalty with 1:30 left. After a time out, Milton went to work. MVU kept them mostly to the outside, but with 45 seconds left a centering pass found the stick of Desouza in front and Bouchard made the save of the game. MVU hung on for the 2-1 victory.
Perry summed up the Milton game. “We moved the puck well in the first 2 periods and came out flat in the third. We didn’t capitalize on our chances and the penalties ended up being our demise.”
On the Thunderbird side, Bouchard was like glue that everything stuck to.
“He has progressed well and is playing with more confidence,” commented Hatin. “A lot of credit goes to our goalie coach Kevin Moser.
"This was a good game, very competitive. We’re in the same barn now, and I think both teams played a little harder. I wasn’t happy with our powerplay against MMU, so we worked on it and that was the difference in the game.”
The teams play again later in the season and MVU will be the visitors