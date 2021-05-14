MVU softball (7-3) earned an 11-1win over North Country (3-6) on Thursday evening. Natalee Harvey threw all 7 innings allowing 1 run (unearned), 4-hits, 4-BB, and 12 strikeouts.
Jenna Laramie took the loss for North Country, allowing 11-runs (9 earned), 13-hits, 2-BB, and striking out 2.
MVU leading hitters: Alex Brouillette had 3 hits with 2-doubles and a solo home run in the 5th. Rhianna Sweeney, Abigail Paquette, and Natalee Harvey each had 2 hits including a solo home run by Harvey in the 4th.
North Country leading hitters: Hailey Pothier, Jenna Laramie, Korey Champney, and CeCe Marquis each had 1 hit apiece with Champney and Marquis having doubles.
Highlights: MVU broke open a low scoring game with 7 runs in the home half of the 6th, all with two outs and went on to defeat North Country. MVU scored two runs in the first on a base hit by Rhianna Sweeney scoring Madison Guyette and Alex Brouillette.
In the 4th winning, Natalee Harvey hit a solo home run; in the 5th Alex Brouillette also homered to give the Thunderbirds a 4-0 lead. In the 6th inning with two outs and the bases loaded Emily Graham had a 3 run double to right field scoring Molly Gagne, Allison Stetson, and Madison Guyette to begin a 7 run inning to put the game out of reach.
Brouillette, Harvey, and Destinee Pigeon contributed run producing hits. North Country scored its only run in the seventh on a base hit to center field by Jenna Laramie scored Hailey Pothier who had reached on an MVU error.
"This was a good bounce back victory for us today after a couple of tough losses to St. Johnsbury and BFA. I thought that we played with a lot of confidence and got some timely hitting, especially during the sixth inning," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"As we move into the last third of the regular season we're trying to find the right combinations for the upcoming playoffs and working to see how everyone on our roster can make contributions when we need them to."
Thank you, Danny Babcock, for the beautiful photos!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.