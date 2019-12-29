LAMOILLE — The MVU boys' varsity basketball team earned the championship win at the annual Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
"It was a very physical and sloppy first half," said MVU coach Matt Walker, "and foul trouble started early and was a factor the entire game."
"Enosburg hit a buzzer beating 3 to take an 18-14 halftime lead," said Walker. "However, our guys felt very confident as it seemed every bounce and close call had gone against us, and we were only down 4."
The Thunderbirds, according to Walker, have relied heavily on starter's minutes.
"This game gave us a chance to see a much bigger role taken by all our players," said Walker.
"Owen Charleston, Mozes Gonyon, and Cole Boutah subbed for our foul-plagued bigs. Sean Power, Ben Magnent, and Caleb Johnson rotated through our back court. We had ten players who scored in the game."
Needing an offensive lift, Patrick Walker scored 14 in the second half.
"In the most crucial stretch of the fourth with three starters on the bench in foul trouble we went to a spread offense and looked to take time off the clock," said Walker. "Patrick hit two jab step 3’s and then two free throws, and when the Hornets doubled teamed him he hit Gabe Unwin for an open layup sealing the win."
It was clear Enosburg’s plan was to try and take senior Captain Ethan Creller out of the game offensively.
“They face guarded Ethan, and it seemed to be their plan to make someone else beat them. It took all eleven of our guys to do it!”
Patrick Walker led the Thunderbirds with 16, earning the tournament MVP after scoring a game-high 22 points in Friday's game.
Ethan Williams led the Hornets with 14, followed by Gavin Johnson with 10.
The coveted win came after an exciting in-county battle with BFA Fairfax on Friday that ended in an 81-77 overtime win for the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds led the Bullets by 10 at halftime, but the Bullets took a two point lead at the end of the fourth. The teams traded the lead repeatedly at the end of the game, the teams going into overtime.
"We controlled the ball and made our free throws," said MVU coach Matt Walker. "We're getting guys to do their stuff, and they're learning and they came through."
Walker noted the contributions from his bench. Mozes Gonyon scored five, quick points to get the Thunderbirds the lead. Cole Boutah came in during overtime to defend BFA's Carl Bruso, who scored 25 on the T-Brids.
"Bruso had a great mix of cuts, back doors, layups and contested deep three's," said Walked. "That team can shoot, run, and attack hard."
Patrick Walker went 13 for 15 on the line for the Thunderbirds in Friday's pivotal win.
"He handled the press, didn't turn the ball over, and got fouled a lot," said Walker.
"We played hard, we played confident, and we got a nice lift off of a couple of kids off the bench, and that was huge!" said Walker.
Patrick Walker led the Thunderbirds with a career-high 22 points, Ethan Creller had 18, Matt Curtis had 18, and Gabriel Unwin had 12.
Carl Bruso with 25 points for the Bulelts and Owen Demar had 18 points.