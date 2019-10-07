SWANTON — The Lady T-Birds edged visiting Oxbow on Monday afternoon after Alexandra Brouillette kicked the ball in on a rebound with 10 minutes remaining on the clock. Julia Horton had the assist.
"I didn't see it coming," said Brouillette of the late-game goal. "It feels great to get these wins after coming off last year. We're really bonding as a team and doing well."
The two teams battled for 70 minutes, neither one able to gain an advantage on the other. MVU goalkeeper, Madison Conley played a key role in the Thunderbird's shutout. Conley had multiple saves in the game, two in the second half that were highlight reel material.
"We heard this team was good, and they'd been competing with teams we'd had trouble beating this year," said Conley. "It was a really good game."
One of Conley's most impressive saves came midway through the second half. The Oxbow offense was putting pressure on MVU's end. One shot sailed toward the net; Conley stopped the ball; it rebounded toward her off of another player, and she corralled it quickly and sent it flying toward Oxbow's net.
"A lot of times a goal is scored on a rebound because there are so many people around and the goalie can't get to the ball. I was so lucky that I was able to get to it!"
MVU head coach Roy Adams likes the trend he's seeing with the varsity program this season.
"We've been playing well all year, and we've had a chance to win every game we've played," said MVU head coach Roy Adams. "The girls are excited, and the intensity level is up."
MVU, now 5-5 on the season, has seen an impressive turnaround.
"These girls don't give up; they always play hard, and it shows," said Adams. "They're hungry and they want to win games," said Adams.
Adam's made note of Conley's defense and the strength of play he's seeing from his team this year.
"Madison made a couple of great saves tonight," said Adams. "With her in the net we always have a chance."
Ava Hubbard and Julia Horton combined to bring a strong offensive presence on Monday.
"Ava sees the field well and she can play the ball wherever," said Adams. "She runs the midfield for us."
Hubbard's presence on the field has allowed Adams to move Julia Horton to striker, a move that paid out against Oxbow.
"It changed the whole dynamic," said Adams. "The last two years we weren't scorers. We were defensive minded. This year we're attacking, and it's nice to see that."
Another strength the Thunderbirds are enjoying this year--the depth of their bench.
"That's nice to see because you don't have any drawback from subbing someone. That's a good thing we've got going this year. It's good to coach like that--when you can substitute and you're at the same level of play."
"The whole team played well. We knew it was going to be a tough game," said Adams. "They beat Fairfax 4-2, who we lost to in double overtime," said Adams. "I've watched their scores and I knew it was going to be a good game. The team that wanted it the most was going to win it, and I'm glad that was us!"