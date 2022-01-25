FAIRFAX- The BFA-Fairfax Bullets and the MVU Thunderbirds faced off for the second time this season on Monday, Jan. 24. The Thunderbirds were able to earn a 46-21 victory in the previous meeting between the two teams at MVU.
The game took on a defensive posture from the get-go, with Fairfax’s 1-3-1 matching up to MVU’s full-court press. While the Bullets’ defensive scheme slowed the Thunderbirds’ offense, they struggled to transition at times under sustained pressure. MVU took advantage of the turnovers, grabbing a 19-12 lead by the halftime break.
“It seemed to work really well,” said Thunderbirds’ coach Jen Gagne on the defensive scheme. “We just kept the intensity on all game and hoped the offense would flow from that.”
Coming out of the halftime break with fresh legs, Fairfax split the third quarter at eight points with MVU. The Thunderbirds responded by pulling away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bullets 11-3 to secure the 38-23 victory.
In spite of the loss, Bullets’ coach Lee Tourville was happy to see his team come out with a stronger effort against MVU.
“Our defense was way better. I kind of had a feeling they were going to come in thinking it was going to be an easy contest so I’m glad to see that we gave them everything we had. I was pleased with the effort.”
For MVU, there was no one who better exemplified the Thunderbirds strategy than Alex Bourdeau. Bourdeau was all over the court, shutting down the Bullets’ offense and making multiple key steals in the process.
“She’s a sophomore and she’s really stepped up for me this year,” said Gagne. “Whatever team we play I put her on their best offensive player. If we can keep that offensive player at bay then we have a chance.”
With the win over Fairfax, the Thunderbirds improved to a 7-3 on the season, one of their best starts in recent years. MVU’s coach Jen Gagne expressed her pride in what the group has been able to accomplish following the game.
“For these girls to be able to play competitive games and to come out with wins.. I mean a buzzer-beater for crying out loud at Mt. Abe! They don’t stop and they just keep working hard; I’m so proud of them. All of their hard work over all these years is finally paying off.”
