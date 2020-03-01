MONTPELIER — The Thunderbirds (7) took on U-32 (2) on Saturday in the Division II quarterfinal game.
"The kids played their hearts out," said MVU coach Matt Walker. "They matched the level and intensity needed to compete."
MVU held a first-quarter and a half time lead against the Raiders, but the home team continued to battle, earning the 63-49 victory in the second half.
"In the end, their guards were too quick and strong for us," said Walker.
Ethan Creller led the Thunderbirds with 18 points, including three 3-point shots.
"Ethan went down swinging in the last game of his four-year career," said Walker. "He had a beautiful three-pointer at the end of the half to give his TBirds a 2 point lead."
Sean Power had three 3's for 9 points. Patrick Walker had 8 points, and Gabe Unwin added 5 points and led MVU’s rebounding effort.
The Thudnerbird varsity basketball program has a lot of positives to take away from the 2019-2020 season.
MVU has had only 12 playoff wins in school history, prior to this season, Eight of those wins came during the years Matt St. Amour played for the Thunderbirds, and two game during Richard Walker's tenure.
The final two wins came in the 80s and were earned in playdowns, one in a game where the 15th seed faced the 17th in 1980 and the other in the 85/86 season when MVU came into the playoffs as a fifth seed.
Although they will be losing a core group of seniors, Ethan Creller, Colbey Theberge, Owen Charleston, the team will retain a strong presence in their returning lineup.
MVU will return seven players for the 2020-2021 season, including their big men, Matt Curtis and Gabe Unwin. Patrick Walker, Sean Power, Caleb Johnston, Cole Boutah, and Ben Magnant will also return for the T-Birds.
Anthony Engelhard of U-32 scored 16 second-half points with a combination of hard drives, four free throws, and back to back threes to start the third quarter.