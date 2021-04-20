The MVU Thunderbirds boys' varsity baseball team hosted Danville on Tuesday afternoon, earning a 13-3 in 5 innings.
Carson Bessette earned the victory on the mound coming in relief of starting pitcher Patrick Walker who pitched two innings. Bessette pitched three innings of relief with 6 strikeouts and allowed no hits while walking 1.
MVU was led by Jackson Porter, who went 2-3 with a single, triple, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and a walk. Garrett Fregeau went 2-3 with 2 singles, 3 RBI, and 2 stolen bases. JJ Beauregard went 2-3 with a double, single, a run, 1 RBI, and 2 stolen bases.
MVU head coach Roy Sargent noted that Justin Farnham made two excellent defensive plays in center. In the first inning he caught a fly ball and then threw a runner out at the plate tagging from third. In the third inning he made a diving catch.
MVU is 2-0 and plays at North Country on Friday. They'll be back at MVU on Saturday, April 24, for a game against Mt. Abraham at 4:30.
Thank you to Kristy Porter for the great photos!
