...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * Mild temperatures in the mid 60s today may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water. Current water temperatures are only running in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Lake Champlain, and in the mid 40s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * These water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!