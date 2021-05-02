We haven't received the official word yet, but it sounds like the Saturday game between MVU and CVU gave Thunderbirds fans plenty to cheer about! The Thunderbirds earned a 15-3 win, and four Thunderbirds homered in the game. We congratulate them on their success. When we have more details we'll let you know.
In the meantime, the 'unofficial' list is as follows:
Madison Aiken and Alexandra Brouillette each hit two-run home runs and Rhianna Sweeney and Madison Conley each hit solo shots.
Congratulations, T-birds, on another great victory!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.