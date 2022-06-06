featured
MVU competes at States; Ruth Brueckner brings home two state titles!
The MVU track and field team wrapped up a stellar season at the Division II State Championships held on Friday, June 3, at Burlington High School.
Boys results
The 4 x 100 relay team of Caleb Ploof, Noah Mayhew, Caleb Underwood, and Connor Byers set a new PR of 49.71 seconds and placed seventh overall, just a shy of making it onto the ribbon podium.
Luciano Patterson placed sixth overall in the high jump at 5’3.75”. Patterson, a sophomore, made tremendous progress in the high jump this season and should be a strong contender over the next two seasons.
Caleb Ploof placed sixth overall in the boys' pole vault with a height of 8’6”.
Senior Hayzen Luneau, who had to sit out for almost three weeks due to an injury, came back strong for the final meet. Luneau placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 19’6.75” and placed second in the high jump with a height of 5’7.75”
Girls results
Junior Cora Gagne placed ninth overall in the 3000m with a time of 12:44.94. Gagne, who also runs the 1500m and is an alternate in the 4 x 100, has spent time this season strategizing her long-distances and races and steadily improved through the season.
The girls 4 x 100 placed 14th overall with a time of 59.42. The runners were Cora Gagne, Maggie Rouleau, Dora Gagne, and Kali Favreau-Ward.
Alex Bourdeau, a sophomore, placed sixth overall in the javelin, throwing 92’11”. This was a new PR for Bourdeau. She also placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 4’6”. Bourdeau is a well-rounded athlete and will continue to be a very strong addition to the team over the next two seasons.
Haley Stefaniak, a senior, had a very successful day and ended her track and field career on a high note. Stefaniak placed fourth overall in the long jump with a distance of 15’. Stefaniak also placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 31’8.50”. Stefaniak’s athletic prowess will certainly be missed next year, but even more so, her work ethic and willingness to coach other team mates who have wanted to learn horizontal jumps and hurdles.
Ruth Brueckner had much to celebrate at the end of the day. Brueckner placed third in the high jump with a height of 4’7.75”, and second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.92. Brueckner was the first place finisher for what are considered her specialty events, the 200m dash (26.76) and the 800m (2:16.89). Brueckner leaves large shoes to fill for any up-and -coming track and field athletes at MVU; as an athlete and a person, Ruth has been a great leader for the Thunderbirds.
Girls team overall
The girls placed fifth overall at the State Championships and the boys placed 12th.
Haley Stefaniak, Ruth Brueckner, Brooke Durkee, Caleb Ploof, and Eamon Garceau will be competing in the Decathlon on June 13th and 14th at Burlington High School.
