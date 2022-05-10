The Missisquoi Valley Union track and field team competed at Milton on Friday, May 6. Thank you, Dan Brueckner for the photos from the meet.
MVU boys track and field highlights
800m
2 Eamon Garceau 2:25.71
3000m
2 Blake Connelly 11:51.63
4X100 relay
2 Garrett Eldridge, Caleb Ploof, Caleb Underwood, Noah Mayhew in 52.75
High Jump
2 Luciano Peterson 1.57m
MVU girls track and field results
100m
2 Ruth Brueckner 13.21
800m
1 Ruth Brueckner 2:25.43
1500m
1 Ruth Brueckner 5:00.64
4X100 relay
3 Kali Favreau-Ward, Dora Gagne, Cora Gagne, and Arianna Bourdeau
Shot Put
1 Alexandra Bourdeau 8.30m
Javelin
1 Alexandra Bourdeau 23.8m
