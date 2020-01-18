HIGHGATE — In a rematch of last year’s DII championship contest, Breezy Parent had a career game as she scored all four MVU goals in their 4-2 win over Woodstock Saturday in Highgate.
“She had a dominate performance,” stated coach Brian Fortin. “She said before the game that nothing was hurting and she was ready to go. She was excellent in all three zones and especially along the boards.”
It started early as Parent and Lora Fresn executed a give and go in the neutral zone. Parent picked up speed and buzzed around the defenseman only to be stuffed twice by goalie Ava Dodson.
The Wasps struck first on a back door goal by Lizzie Peck halfway through the period. Then they drew a penalty. With time winding down on the powerplay, Hayley Stephaniak carried the biscuit right down Main Street into the Wasp zone. In a perfect example of center drive, Stephaniak dropped the puck to Parent while taking both defensemen to the net. Parent followed in and picked a spot to tie the game at one.
“I’ve been practicing at picking corners, aiming for something rather than just getting pucks to the net,” stated Parent. Seemed to work well today.
Each team took a penalty early in the second so it was 4-on-4 for almost 2 minutes. Parent took advantage of the extra room to score 2 more goals. The first was a rush down the right side that saw her swing to the middle and hit the top corner against the grain. Forty-five seconds later Brooke Rainville fed Parent along the boards to the right of Dodson. Parent whirled and shot into the top right corner of the net for a 3-1 lead.
Puck watching cost the Thunderbirds early in the third. The puck was below the MVU goal line, with all the T-Birds looking at it. Faye Stevens settled down in the slot with nobody around her and she scored off the pass from Allie Cimis to make the score 3-2.
Later, Parent scored her fourth when Lora Fresn won a battle below the goal line and threw it to the net. Parent was crashing and the light went on to give MVU a two goal cushion.
Often it’s not how many saves you make, it’s when you make them. Woodstock carried the play several times during the game and was doing so with three minutes left. Maddie Conley went from post to post to stop a one timer by Peck to preserve the two goal lead and MVU hung on for the victory. Conley had 24 saves and Dodson posted 13.
Fortin made a couple of changes in the lineup for this game.
“We moved Emily Airoldi to center and put Bri Jarvais on wing,” explained Fortin. “That opens up more scoring opportunities for Bri, and Emily is good in the defensive zone. Also, we moved Lora to Breezy’s line, and that gives Breezy a bit more room to work.”
Parent is now one of the older players on the team and as captain, is trying to set an example to this young team.
“I try to hype the other players up,” explained Parent. “I hope they can build off whatever I do. The eighth graders have shown a lot of progress in a short amount of time. We get better every game.”
The win moves MVU to 4-3-1 while Woodstock drops to 4-5.