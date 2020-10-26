SWANTON — Swanton Recreation recognized the MVU boys varsity and JV soccer teams on Thursday, October 22, for their ongoing commitment to the rec department's youth soccer programs.
This fall, the teams hosted their fifth youth soccer clinic in association with Swanton Recreation.
The four-day clinic provides soccer instruction for young elementary students.
"We felt it was time to recognize the MVU athletes for all the years they've volunteered. They've been a huge part of our youth soccer program," said Linda Cross, the Director of Operations at Swanton Recreation Department.
"They keep the kids interested, and the kids love it. Because of them, we're pretty successful at what we're doing at the youth level.
"When the high school students do the clinic, the parents tell us the kids are so excited to participate."
The dedication of the MVU athletes to the youth program, whether through coaching the clinic or refereeing youth soccer at Swanton Rec, is also an asset to the high school.
"I consider the rec program a feeder program for the high school. If we can get the younger kids engaged, there's a much better chance they'll play in high school," said Cross.
"The little kids look up to the older guys and want to play for MVU."
Cross noted that she is glad to see familiar faces return to the rec field.
"A lot of the boys on the MVU JV and varsity teams played here when they were younger," said Cross.
"It's good to see them come and give back to the community."
