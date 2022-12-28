The MVU Thunderbirds boys’ hockey team held on for a 5-4 overtime win over the Harwood Highlanders on Wednesday, Dec. 28. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Thunderbirds surrendered four goals to the visiting team, sending the game to overtime. Cadden LaPlant broke the deadlock for the T-birds and secured the team’s first win of 2022.
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke of the winning goal: "Cadden LaPlant scored in overtime on a beauty of a goal in tight going forehand to backhand."
Fortin complimented Cadden LaPlant on his work for the T-birds: "Cadden LaPlant has been our best player. He scored tonight, but he can do so many other things right in the offensive and defensive zones. He's able to take control of a play and turn a bad situation into an offensive opportunity. He's a really slippery player that opposing defenders rarely seem to get a hold on. He’s solid defensively and can be trusted in any situation, especially in OT it would seem."
Fortin was pleased with the team's scoring but recognized where they could improve.
"We got scoring from all three lines, and overall it was a good game," said Fortin. "We need to be more disciplined and mentally tough to hold leads and not take our foot off the gas, and yet again, poorly timed penalties cost us. But a win is a win, even if they made it more exciting than it should have been."
MVU goal scorers: Dalton LaPlant had a goal and an assist, and Owen Kane had two assists. Cadden LaPlant and AJ Dennett got their first high school goals. Goals were also scored by Camden Longway and Colby Young.
Goalie saves: Ethan Stefaniak had 31 saves in goal for MVU; Harwood had 26.
