The MVU boys' golf team competed in their first match of the season at Cedar Knoll on Sept. 12. Reid Myers had a 47, Jaden Butler a 48, and Sullivan King a 63.
MVU boys' golf coach Gary LaShure spoke of the match: "The boy's played well, and they had great attitudes. Everyone had something positive to take away from match."
