BARRE — The MVU boys’ soccer team earned a 5-0 win over Spaulding this afternoon thanks to an excellent offensive effort.
MVU lead 1-0 at the half, and went on to tally four more goals within the first 20 minutes of the second half.
Ryan Raleigh scored twice for the Thunderbirds and Colbey Theberge, Jordan Bourdeau, and PJ Bouchard each added one. Raleigh had two assists, Logan Martell had one, and Theberge had one.
Bouchard, who plays center back for the MVU’s soccer team and starts as goalie for the hockey team, doesn’t get a lot of opportunities in a scoring position.
“I was shocked because I figured my first varsity goal would come when someone would draw a penalty kick and let me take it,” explained Bouchard.
Thanks to a teammate, Bouchard got a chance at a shot from the midfield.
“Colby, after he scored, told me to take center mid, and he told me to go score,” said Bouchard. “I didn’t see it happening, really, but about a minute later I put some pressure on the defender and it went in.”
Bouchard’s goal was the last of the game, but it’s a moment he’ll treasure.
“I’m not going to forget it,” said Bouchard.
As a team, the Thunderbirds kept the pressure on Spaulding throughout the game.
“We played the entire game and kept the momentum,” said Bouchard. “Spaulding never had a chance.”
The Thunderbirds, now 3-9-1, have had the kind of season that could leave a team frustrated. They’ve only lost by three goals once this season. Most of the games have been lost by a single goal, and only Mount Abraham was able to score three on T-Bird goaltender Kyle Gilbert. Against in-county rival BFA St. Albans, the Thunderbirds earned a tie in the first game and fell by a slim 2-0 margin in the second.
“We’ve had to really fight for our wins. There are a lot of really good teams, and we take what we can get,” said Bouchard. “We’re a pretty tight team, and we don’t let it get to us. We just keep battling.”
MVU faces Milton under the lights on Saturday for their final regular season game.