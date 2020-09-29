OXBOW — The MVU girls' varsity soccer team traveled to Oxbow on Tuesday afternoon, earning a 2-0 win. The first half goal was scored by Ari Boudreaux. The second half goal was scored by Brianna Parent. Madison Conley had four saves for MVU, and Oxbow goalies had 14 saves.
MVU blanks Oxbow
- RUTHIE LAROCHE Messenger Sports
-
- Updated
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
