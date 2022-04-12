Q&A with MVU baseball coach Roy Sargent
Who do you have returning and what strengths will they bring to the team? Luc Fournier (12), JJ Beauregard (11), Carson Bessette (11), Eli Calhoun (11), Justin Farnham (11), Ray Fournier (11), and Garrett Fregeau (11) are returning this season from last season's roster. We have an experienced junior class as all of the returning juniors had regular roles at the varsity level last season. Luc, our lone returning senior, also brings good experience to this year's roster as a four-year varsity player. Eli and Carson are expected to log many innings on the mound for us, and JJ, Justin, Luc, and Ray will be part of an outfield group that possesses good speed and athleticism. JJ has above-average speed, and we look forward to seeing him run the bases. Garrett Fregeau has a wide-ranging skillset and will serve as a utility player. He's expected to play third, pitch, and catch. We also welcome the return of his bat to our lineup as he is our only returning "All-Lake" award winner.
How do you see this team building on the success of last year's season? Last season we were a young, inexperienced team with eight sophomores on the roster. This group was not only young at the varsity level but also hadn't played high school baseball after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, we will look to build on the experience we gained last year. It's been a nice luxury to evaluate how this group of players will fit into this season's team based on game experience from last season from a coach's perspective.
What will your new players bring to the team this year? Paul Barnum (12), Dominic Dragon (12), Wyatt Lussier (10), Parker Hakey (9), Reid Myers (9), and Gavin Nichols (9) will join our returning players. Paul and Wyatt are expected to log innings in both the outfield and infield. Dominic gives us depth at the corner infield positions. Parker, Reid, and Gavin are part of a large freshman class in our program and will have opportunities to have impact roles for us offensively and defensively. Each will be seen playing key positions up the middle of the field for us at catcher, pitcher, short stop, and second base.
