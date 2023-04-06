We concluded the 2022 season with a 9-9 record and a trip to the Division 2 quarterfinals. After earning the No. 8 seed for the playoffs, we defeated Milton 4-1 in the first round and went on to lose 3-0 to Spaulding in the quarterfinals, who eventually won the D2 State Championship. With eleven of the fifteen players from our playoff roster returning from last season, our team goal is to build upon where we left off last year.
We’re looking forward to having Tabor Rich and AJ Dennet on the varsity roster for the entire season after both were late season call-ups from our JV team a year ago. AJ will contribute defensively at first base and on the mound. Tabor will contribute defensively at third base and also on the mound.
Eli Calhoun enters his senior season as our ace. He looks to build upon an impressive junior season on the mound in which he was named "All-Lake." Gavin Nichols will again be our starting catcher after a strong freshman season behind the plate also being named "All-Lake." We expect Gavin to also see time on the mound for us.
JJ Beauregard, Carson Bessette, Garrett Fregeau, Reid Myers (Honorable Mention in the Lake Division), and Parker Hakey (Honorable Mention in the Lake Division) all also return after impressive seasons a year ago all earning "All-Lake" honors.
When to watch: Our season opener is Monday, April 10 against Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. We're also looking forward to visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, later this month as a team building trip!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.