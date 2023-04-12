MVU boys results
100m
19. Caleb Underwood 13.49
200m
14. Caleb Underwood 28.36
400m
9. Caleb Underwood 1:04.29
800m
9. Blake Connelly 2.51.25
1500
14. Blake Connelly 5:40.67
3000
7. Blake Connelly 12.51
110m Hurdles
1. Noah Mayhew 19.83 PR
300m Hurdles
3. Noah Mayhew 51.03
4x100
4. Grady Martin, Caleb Underwood, Noah Mayhew, Eli Sherman
Shot put
14. Eli Sherman 21'9"
17. Grady Martin 16'5"
Javelin
12. Connor Byers 82'4"
16. Blake Connelly 64'
High Jump
3. Luciano Patterson 5'2"
7. Connor Byers 5'
Long Jump
1. Connor Byers 4.85m
Triple Jump
2. Connor Byers 10.07m
MVU girls results
200m
6. Kali Favreau-Ward 31.33
400m
10. Kali Favreau-Ward 1:13.87
1500
7. Cora Gagne 6:17.82
3000
4. Cora Gagne 13.31.09
4x100
6. Mary Anderson, Surelle Casperson, Avery Guyette, Dora Gagne 1.04.56
Shot Put
2. Alex Bourdeau 26'8"
10. Dora Gagne 21'
Discus
1. Alex Bourdeau 73'8.5"
7. Kali Favreau-Ward 58'0.75"
Javelin
2. Alex Bourdea 88'7"
8. Mary Anderson 54'8"
11. Ellie Gregory 51'7"
Pole Vault
1. Alex Bourdea 5'0
Long Jump
3. Kali Favreau-Ward 3.65m
Check out the 59 photos from the meet:
