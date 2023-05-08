At what is likely one of the largest (if not the largest) and longest meets of the season, MVU track and field athletes racked up strong performances and set many personal records! Freshman Lana Spear had excellent races in both the 1500m and the 3000m, junior Luciano Patterson set personal records in the 200m and high jump and placed fifth overall in the high jump. Senior Connor Byers had incredibly strong performances in both the triple and long jumps, placed in the top twenty in both events (there were over 800 athletes competing at the meet on Saturday.) Senior Alex Bourdeau placed in the top five in javelin, top ten in shot put, and set a PR in pole vault.
While the competition is always stiff at large meets such as the Twilight Invitational, it is an exciting opportunity for athletes and spectators alike to see strong performances from teams around the state, and for athletes to experience the inter-team camaraderie that is often so prevalent at track meets. Many underclassmen and newcomers to the team set personal records on Saturday.
Boys
1500m: Eamon Garceau 4:58 (49th)
200m: Luciano Patterson 27.37 PR
4 x 100m: 53.18 seconds (11th)
Oliver Bailey, Caleb Ploof, Luciano Patterson, Ricardo Perez
110 Hurdles: (Preliminary) Noah Mayhew 19.94 (11th)
Shot Put: Jackson Gagne 7.11m PR
Discus: Caleb Ploof 25.97m (21st)
Eamon Garceau 25.76m PR (22nd)
Triple Jump: Connor Byers 10.40m (15th)
Long Jump: Connor Byers 5.38m PR (17th)
High Jump: Luciano Patterson 1.70m PR (5th)
Eamon Garceau 1.60m (15th)
Pole Vault: Caleb Ploof 2.60m (15th)
Girls
200m: Kali Favreau-Ward 30.71 (34th)
400m: Kali Favreau-Ward 1:13.49 (34th)
4x100m: 1:00 (11th)
Mary Anderson, Kali Favreau-Ward, Dora Gagne, Amelia Favreau
100m: Hurdle Preliminary Abigail Durkee 22.10 PR (42nd)
1500m: Lana Spear 5:34.32 PR (17th)
Cora Gagne 6:03 (39th)
3000m: Lana Spear 11.48.47 PR (14th)
Cora Gagne 13:03.38 (24th)
Javelin: Alex Bourdeau 28.0m (5th)
Mary Anderson 17.43 PR (30th)
Aleigha Paquette 11.60m PR
Lana Sibenallar 10.88 PR
Discus: Ellie Gregory 19.55m PR
Shot Put: Alex Bourdeau 8.37m (6th)
Dora Gagne: 47.45m (12th)
Pole Vault: Alex Bourdeau 2.00m PR (11th)
Ellie Gregory 1.80m (18th)
