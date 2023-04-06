Missisquoi Valley Union athletic trainer Sarah Giddens has a story that's sure to inspire. The Indiana native is eager to help equip her student-athletes with the knowledge to make decisions to help them compete at their highest level.
Q&A with MVU athletic trainer Sarah Giddens
How did you decide to pursue a career in athletic training? I had no idea what Athletic Training was when I decided to go to college. I thought it sounded interesting and declared the major; after the first week of classes, I was like, what did I do? I stuck with it because it was really interesting, and I wanted to be in health care, especially sports medicine.
My undergraduate degree is a specialized degree from Weber College in Utah called an Athletic Therapy Degree. It's pre-sports med, pre-physical therapy, and pre-athletic training. By the end of my undergrad years, I knew I wanted to be an AT and get my Master's to ensure I'd be more competitive later on. I got into grad school and completed my Master's program in two years.
What should students know about tackling an AT degree? It's a lot of work. It's usually a five or six-year combined degree, including the Master's. My program was somewhat accelerated, so I took 15 to 20 credit hours per semester compared to the usual nine while completing my Master's.
What strategies did you use to help you retain information? I'm a very verbal learner; I like to repeat what I've been taught; I spent hundreds of hours on the phone with my mom, teaching her all I'd learned. That's one of the things that made me successful. Kids ask me how I know what I do, and I tell them it's because I put the effort in to master the material instead of hoping it would just 'fall into my brain.' I have ADHD and Dyslexia, so it was vital for me to work as I did. I love reading for fun, but I don't love textbooks. That's why I loved reading and talking with my mom; explaining it over the phone and hearing her understand it helped me know I had learned it.
What's the difference between a physical therapist and an athletic trainer? From my perspective, the difference between a PT and an AT is that I deal more with acute care. AT's are constantly dealing with injuries as soon as they occur, as well as with prevention and rehabilitation. In a high school setting, it's me versus 300 athletes. PT's are really good at rehabilitation with specific populations I wouldn't be as good at. What I do is tailored to the active population and sports.
How have your injuries helped you help others? Having personal insight into pain and injury can be so helpful. It brings you down to a human level, where you can relate to people, and they can relate to you. I try to put myself in someone else's shoes and think about what I'd like if I was in their situation. I like to teach people so they can use that knowledge to help themselves. People need to understand why they need to do something, and it's our job as medical professionals to help explain that. One of my goals is to help people become aware of what's happening with their bodies and to understand how they can help themselves.
What advice do you give to athletes who are injured? That first three to seven days after an injury really sets the tone for your healing process, and I wish there was more education around that. Many times, you can choose to rest for five days or rush back to activity and fight injury for five months.
What do you love about your job? I love educating people and teaching them about what's going on with their bodies, and I like connecting with people on a different level and changing their life in a small way that will help them with the rest of their life. Knowledge is empowering, and when people feel confident in their abilities, they can do more for themselves.
What have you enjoyed about working with the athletes at MVU? Every school, community, and high school has issues post-COVID, but I would rather be where I am at MVU than anywhere else right now. The sense of community is just different; I've worked with many schools, and I've not found anything like MVU. The student-athlete population is fabulous, and they're great to work with.
