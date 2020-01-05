HIGHGATE — The Thunderbirds and Seahorses left the Highgate Arena on Saturday evening knotted at two apiece.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, Hunter Mason scoring on an assist by Jake Benjamin late in the first.
Burlington answered almost immediately with a goal of their own.
The second period saw Burlington jump ahead on a late goal, but MVU tacked on the tying goal early in the third.
Both teams were unable to break the tie in overtime.
Pj Bouchard of MVU had 23 saves, and Burlington's Bradley Labombard had 42.