Mandy Bouchard was on hand to photograph the 2021 VT/NH All-Star Boys Hockey Classic last week. The game was canceled due to Covid in 2020, and this year's graduating class had a much shorter season than normal, also due to Covid, making this year's game extra special.
The Vermont boys' team lost 3-0, and the girls girls won 4-2.
