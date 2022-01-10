MVU Indoor Track and Field athletes break school records and earn PR’s at Meet 4
The Missisquoi Valley and BFA-St.Albans indoor track and field teams had another amazing day at UVM for the Vermont Indoor Track Meet #4. We saw a lot of personal records again this week. With every meet, the athletes are striving to do to their best and get new PR’s. It’s great to watch them as they give it their all and cheer for each other and for the other teams as well.
The MVU girls placed 6th place out 15 teams. We started off the day with Dora Gagne throwing a nearly 2-foot personal record (PR) in shot put. Later she ran her second fastest time in the 55m, and tried a new event, the 300m. Brooke Durkee had an amazing 300m and got a PR. Former MVU athlete, Ethan Flint, has been helping Cora Gagne and Blake Connelly train over his college break. Cora Gagne went out strong and had a terrific 3000m and PR’d by over 10 seconds. Gagne also tied her PR in the shot put and had a great 1500. Ruth Brueckner’s 300m dash heat was an amazing race to watch! She and Sarah Hall of Essex went back and forth and in the end Brueckner beat her at the line for 1st place, getting a new PR, and setting a new school record (according to the records available on Athletic.net). Both ladies ran an outstanding race. Brueckner also took 1st place in the 600m with her second fastest time. Last week she PR’d in the 600m qualifying her for the New Balance Nationals Indoor and also setting a new school record (according to the Athletic.net).
The boys placed 9th place. Eamon Garceau had a great 1500 with a 5-second PR, and earned 10th place in both the 1500 and the 1000. Conner Byers finished 7th in the 55hurdles, 6th place in the high jump. Caleb Ploof also had an amazing PR in shot put by over a foot and a half, earning him 16th place. Ploof had his second fastest time of the season in the 55m, battling it out with Garratt Eldridge, who narrowly beat him by .02 of a second! It was a great race to watch! Javen Machia had a great day with PR’s in both the 55m (16th place) and long jump (11th place). Luciano Patterson continues to improve in running and jumping, and got a PR in the 300m this week. Blake Connelly also had a PR in the 3000 by 6 seconds. The 4x200 relay, consisting of Caleb Ploof, Javen Machia, Connor Byers, and Garrett Eldridge, ran a good race getting their second fastest time of the season.
BFA St. Albans indoor track and field athletes earn new PR's
Manny Chiappinelli jumped to a new PR in the Long Jump going 16' 1/2" to place 16th. Chiappinelli would go on to throw 36' 2.25" for 7th place. He would also run the 55m Hurdles in 11.68 to place 10th. Sam Lacroix had a record day, setting two new PR's. In the 55m dash he would run a 7.94 good for 36th place and in the 300m a 47.85 to place 31st. He also competed in the Long Jump, jumping 9' 3.5" to place 31st. Sawyer Chaput-Graves in the 55m dash ran a 7.21 for 7th place. In the 300m he ran his third PR in the event in as many weeks to run 30.13 for 4th place. He jumped to 16' 6.5" for 13th place.
Upcoming events: The teams have one more meet on Saturday, January 15th, then states on February 6th. The top 18 individuals in each event qualify to compete in the State Championships.
Messenger sports extends a thank you to MVU coach Shelley Brueckner and BFA St. Albans coach Mike Mashtare for sending reports from the track and field meets.
