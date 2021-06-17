On June 15 and 16, athletes from BFA St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union High School competed in the final track and field event of the 2021 Vermont High School Decathlon State Championship.
In the decathlon, each competitor took part in the same ten events, a 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500-meter run.
There were 54 girls competing and 69 boys from over Vermont, and many athletes competed in events they didn't train for during the regular season.
Girls results
MVU
Ruth Brueckner: finished 12th with 3,647 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 2nd in 13.25 for 726 points. Discus: 35th with a throw of 47' 6" for 180 points. Pole Vault:. No Height for 0 points. Javelin 34th with a throw of 47' 5" for 187 points. 400m Dash: 2nd in a time of 1:01.14 for 654 points.
Day 2: 100m hurdles: 11th in a time of 19.56 for 340 points. Long Jump 29th with a jump of 12' 8.75" for 281 points. Shot Put: 45th with a throw of 17' 3.25" for 225 points. High Jump: 28th with a jump of 3' 11.25" for 312 points. 1500m: 6th in a time of 5:13.04 for 742 points.
BFA St. Albans
Maya Frost finished 31st with 2,853 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 47th in a time of 15.57 for 381 points. Discus: 26th with a throw of 52' 2" for 205 points. Pole Vault: 23rd with a jump of 6' 0.75" fpr 177 points. Javelin: 14th with a throw of 66' 7" for 294 points. 400m: 36th in a time of 1:12.34 for 286 points.
Day 2: 100m Hurdles: 21st in a time of 20.81 for 239 points. Long Jump: 41st with a jump of 11' 8.25" for 212 points. Shot Put: 11th with a throw of 24' 3.75" for 361 points. High Jump: 18th with a jump of 4' 1.25" for 359 points. 1500m: 35th in a time of 6:28.63 for 339 points.
Carly Charron finished 42nd with 2,571 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 5th in a time of 14.98 for 460 points. Discus: 20th with a throw of 56' 2" for 237 points. Pole Vault: 38th with a jump of 5' 1" for 98 points. Javelin: 41st with a throw of 45' for 173 points. 400m: 1:12.54 for 281 points
Day 2: 100m hurdles: 41st in a time of 22.88 for 107 points. Long Jump: 27th with a jump of 12' 9.25" for 283 points. Shot Put: 22nd with a throw of 21' 4.75" for 304 points. High Jump: 28th with a jump of 3' 11.25" for 312 points. 1500m: 38th in a time of 6:31.44 for 327 points.
BFA St. Albans Boys
Jacob Tremblay finished 9th with 4,494 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 33rd in a time of 12.82 for 499 points. Long Jump: 18th with a jump of 17' 2.75" for 431 points. Shot Put: 17th with a throw of 31' 10" for 468 points. High Jump: 25th with a jump of 4' 11" for 389 points. 400m: 13th in a time of 56.27 for 549 points.
Day 2: 110m Hurdles: 7th in a time of 18.85 for 446 points. Discus: 18th with a throw of 87' 6" for 491 points. Pole Vault: 33rd with a vault of 7' 6.5 " for 199 points. Javelin: 14th with a throw of 119' 8: for 391 points. 1500m: 8th with a time of 4:33.44 for 722 points.
Ethan Mashtare finished 15th with 4,313 points
Day 1: 100m Dash 17th in a time of 12.33 for 588 points. Long Jump: 42nd with a jump of 15' 11.75" for 358 points. Shot Put: 54th with a throw of 24' 3" for 330 points. High Jump: 49th with a jump of 4' 5" for 283 points. 400m: 2nd in a time of 53.08 for 678 points.
Day 2: 110m Hurdles: 6th in a time of 18.70 for 459 points. Discus: 59th with a throw of 52' 6" for 200 points. Pole Vault: 12th with a vault of 9' 6..25" for 333 points. Javelin: 44th with a throw of 88' 0" for 255 points. 1500m: 2nd in a time of 4:17.34 for 830 points.
Will Hughes finished 17th 4,222 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 19th in a time of 12.47 for 562 points. Long Jump: 33rd with a jump of 16' 3.25" for 375 points. Shot Put: 36th with a jump of 27' 6.5" for 372 points. High Jump: 12th with a jump of 5' 3" for 464 points.
Day 2: 110m Hurdles: 24th in a time of 20.38 for 320 points. Discus: 32nd with a throw of 72' 3" for 310 points. Pole Vault: 27th with a vault of 8' 0.50" for 231 points. Javelin: 29th with a throw of 96' 5: for 290 points. 1500m: 9th in a time of 4:36.83 for 700 points.
Manny Chiappinelli finished 18th with 4,210 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 21st in a time of 12.53 for 551 points. Long Jump: 47th with a jump of 15' 4.75" 324 points. Shot Put: 10th with a throw of 36' 7.75" for 556 points. High Jump: 42nd with a jump of 4' 7" for 317 points.
Day 2: 110m Hurdles: 28th in a time of 20.65 for 300 points. Discus: 4th with a throw of 102' 10" for 491 points. Pole Vault: 12th with a vault of 9' 6.25" for 333 points. Javelin: 10th with a throw of 123' 1" for 406 points. 1500m: 42nd in a time of 5:25.74 for 421 points.
Nolan Rocheleau finished 25th with 3,892 points
Day 1: 46th in a time of 13.12 for 448 points. Long Jump: 26th with a jump of 16' 18.75" for 402 points. Shot Put: 15th with a throw of 32' 5.5" for 479 points. High Jump: 9th with a jump of 5' 5" for 504 points.
Day 2: 110m hurdles: 58th in a time of 23.33 for 134 points. Discus: 6th with a throw of 97' 9" for 460 points. Pole Vault: 37th with a vault of 7' 0.50" for 169 points. Javelin: 6th with a throw of 130' 2" for 438 points. 1500m: 39th in a time of 5:21.13 for 444 points.
Porter Hurteau finished 37th with 3,487 points
Day 1: 100m Dash: 53rd in a time of 13.33 for 413 points. Long jump: 60th with a jump of 14' 2.25" for 259 points. Shot Put: 57th with a throw of 23' 9" for 321 points. High Jump: 49th with a jump of 4' 5" for 283 points.
Day 2: 110m Hurdles: 42nd in a time of 21.81 for 220 points. Discus: 35th with a throw of 70' 4" for 299 points. Pole Vault: 33rd with a vault of 7' 6.5" for 199 points. Javelin: 34th with a throw of 94' 1" for 281 points. 1500m: 4th in a time of 4:30.97 for 738 points.
Highlights:
Top freshman finishers: Will Hughes was the top freshman finisher and Porter Hurteau was the 5th best freshman finisher. Will is now the 2nd best freshman decathlete at BFA all time with Porter the 6th best all time.
Plaque winners: The top 15 athletes were plaque winners. Ruth Brueckner (12th), Jacob Trembaly (9th) and Ethan Mashtare (15th) were plaque winners.
Medals: awarded to the top three teams. It was a tight battle with the BFA boys placing 4th, only 5 points out of third and 7 points out of second place.
BFA Personal Bests
100m: Carly, Maya, Ethan, Will, Manny, Jacob, Nolan, Porter.
400m: Maya, Carly, Ethan, Jacob, Manny, Porter, Nolan.
1500m: Maya, Carly, Nolan, Manny. 100m Hurdles....Maya.
110m Hurdles: Ethan, Jacob, Will, Manny, Porter, Nolan.
Shot Put: Maya, Carly, Jacob, Will, Ethan, Porter.
Discus: Carly, Maya, Jacob, Will, Ethan, Porter.
Javelin: Maya, Carly, Manny, Ethan.
High Jump: Carly, Maya, Nolan, Will, Jacob, Manny, Porter.
Pole Vault: Maya, Carly, Ethan, Manny, Will, Jacob, Porter, Nolan.
Long Jump: Carly, Jacob, Nolan, Will, Ethan, Manny, Porter.
MVU Personal bests: Ruth Brueckner had personal bests in every event.
