Katie Campbell will be at the helm of the Missisquoi Valley Union girls' hockey team this year. She's the first woman to graduate the program and return to serve as a head coach. Campbell, a decorated Thunderbird hockey player in high school, has served as an assistant coach on the team in previous seasons.
Q&A with Katie Campbell, MVU girls hockey coach
What does it mean to you as a former Thunderbird hockey player and the first woman to coach the girls' program? As someone who’s been able to participate and go through the MVU hockey program myself I know how impactful this role can be and I am honored to have it. I still talk to my high school hockey coaches to this day and hope that when my players graduate they feel like they can continue to reach out to me too. Thunderbird hockey holds my favorite memories as a high school student and instilled a lot of values in me that I still have to this day. Some of my proudest and happiest moments happened with an MVU hockey jersey on my back. I’m really excited to be on the other side of this experience and be able to coach and give back to a program and community that gave so much to me. I’m excited to represent the Thunderbird community as the first female head coach, and I think it’s an invaluable experience for these girls to work with, learn, and grow from a woman who has skated herself in the same jerseys they put on. I can relate to their experience very closely and it gives me a great understanding of the dynamic of the team.
What qualities do you see this year's team bringing to the ice? I think this year's team will bring a lot of speed to the ice. We have a solid core of defenders who can shut down and are not afraid to skate the puck as well, and an offensive group with speed and good hands. The offensive zone passing has been great and the players are becoming more creative. I‘m excited to see them continue to progress.
You've got some holes to fill this year, especially in goal; how are things coming along? Things are coming along smoothly. Each day I see improvements in each player. I think this team will surprise a lot of people. Thankfully, we had Kali Favreau-Ward step in net for us. She joined us from the MVU field hockey team, where she was the goalie. She has been putting in the work and showing up daily eager to learn and improve. For never playing hockey before she already looks pretty good. I was very impressed with her performance in our first scrimmage of the season.
Drawing off your experience, what will you be looking to instill in the program in your inaugural season as head coach? I hope to instill pride to put on a Thunderbird jersey and go out and play, pride in their community and school. Also, a big sense of teamwork; it’s important to understand that the only way to outperform the other team is to work as a team, and this goes beyond the ice. Confidence is another big one. It’s important to feel confidence in your abilities and your teammates, on and off the ice. Respect–respecting your teammates, coaches, referees and the community who shows up to cheer the team on.
