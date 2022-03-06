There’s a famous quote from a man who knew a little bit about not backing down when the odds are stacked against you. It goes, “When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.” Those words came from US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
At the end of their rope is exactly where the Milton Yellowjackets (No. 2) found themselves in the second period. Despite being wildly outplayed, Stowe (No. 6) managed to score with 30 seconds left in the first period. The Yellowjackets now on their heels, Stowe put home two more goals before the five-minute mark into the second period. The very next shift, Stowe pressed for four and Munson made a flurry of saves. For those paying attention, Munson’s body language had changed and his movements in the crease were more aggressive; he was tying the knot and holding on.
“You could almost see it in his eyes- just lock it down,” said Yellowjackets’ head coach Bryant Perry. “He was more focused, some of the saves- two or three right in a row! That was huge, especially because a goalie could give up and say, ‘oh it’s 3-0’ and just throw in the towel. Not my senior.”
“He was a big factor there, you could see it in his body language,” added senior Cooper Goodrich. “He apologized in the locker room, even though it wasn’t his fault. He really turned it around he made a bunch of big saves that kept us right in it.
2:04 remaining in the period, Milton found themselves on the penalty kill. Despite Munson’s play and the Yellowjackets’ defense having tightened up, this looked like the moment where Stowe would put the game out of reach. Then something that can only be described as magic, happened.
Caleb Barnier created a turnover in the neutral zone, rushed down ice, fired a puck on goal, and collected his own rebound to score a short-handed goal with 1:11 to go in the period. Barnier didn’t even know he had scored until he saw the reaction from his teammates, and laughed as he recounted the goal; “I didn’t know, I was just shooting the puck and it happened to go in!”
The following shift, Goodrich created another neutral zone turnover and was off on a breakaway. Goodrich had Owen Severy trailing, and with an unselfish play made a no-look pass over to Severy another short-handed goal. Highgate Arena simply exploded into cheers. All of a sudden Milton was headed into the second intermission down by only a single goal.
“We were just fired up in between the second and third period,” said Goodrich. “Scoring those two big goals, everyone was just fired up in the locker room and was ready to get back out there. We didn’t even want to end that period- we just wanted to keep going!”
“When we went into the locker room I couldn’t even sit down I was so hyped, I just wanted to get right back on the ice!” added Munson.
The Yellowjackets’ energy may have been a little too high out of the gate as they took an early penalty, but again Stowe gained no momentum from the man advantage. Senior Riley Zeno was a big part of the Jackets’ penalty kill; his relentless forecheck rubbed off on his teammates all while frustrating Stowe to the point where he drew a tripping penalty at 5:43 into the third.
“You take his size and his tenacity and it bleeds through the team,” said Perry about Zeno’s work ethic. “It’s an ‘if he can do it, I can do it’ type of thing. I’ve said this before, he’s a guy that’s a senior, doesn’t necessarily wear a ‘C’ on his jersey, but does everything that a leader does.”
On the ensuing powerplay, Goodrich from the point made a pass to Severy on the half-boards, and with no one challenging him, Severy took a step forward and fired a low shot through the five-hole of Stowe’s netminder, tying the game.
6:19 left in the period, Stowe was awarded another powerplay. Once again Munson came up big, making a spread eagle save across the goal-mouth, and a pair of big glove stops to keep Milton in the game. Severy rewarded Munson’s efforts by stripping a Raider defenseman of the puck in Milton's end. Looking like he was shot from a cannon, Severy was off on a breakaway. He made three or four quick handles of the puck and completed the comeback as well as his hattrick by tucking home the game-winning goal.
“He started off the game a little rough,” said Perry on Severy’s game. “I think maybe he tried to do too much instead of relaxing and playing his game. Cooper had a very unselfish pass and once he got that one it was like, ‘alright that’s what I needed’. From there it was the Severy show and I’m okay with that. He just took charge and picked his spots and his shots.”
With only 1:22 remaining all the Yellowjackets had to do was kill the clock. Once they did, the packed building in Highgate erupted and most of the boys struggled to put words to the emotions they were feeling after having pulled off the miraculous comeback victory.
With the win, the Yellowjackets punched their ticket to play in the championship round of the 2022 playoffs at Gutterson Fieldhouse this coming Friday, March 11. Milton will be up against a tough opponent in the Hartford Hurricanes, who currently boasts an undefeated record this season. The last time the two teams met, the Hurricanes handed the Yellowjackets a 5-3 loss midway through the season. However, if S