ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Falls Hornets took an early lead in the first inning on Saturday, May 14, against the Mt Abraham Eagles, as Peter Stiebris drew a walk, eventually scoring one run. But it was the Eagles who'd earn the 7-2 win.
In the top of the second inning, Mt. Abe tied things up at two, and they took the lead for good, plating three runs in the fourth. An error scored one run, and a sacrifice bunt scored two runs.
Mt. Abe's pitcher, Mansfield, lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs, and striking out 11.
Shea Howrigan threw for Enosburg, surrendering five runs on seven hits over four and a third innings, striking out six. Stiebris threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Danny Antillon, Foster Hutchins, and Howrigan each collected one hit to lead Enosburg's offense.
