The Enosburg Hornets took a 4-3 loss to the Mount Abraham Eagles on Saturday, May 13. The teams remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Hornets plated a single run, and the Eagles tacked on five. The Hornets were unable to overcome the deficit.
Cassidy Blaney reached second with a Two-base error and scored on an infield error, but Mt Abe scored three runs with hits by G. Forand, Parker, McCormick, and an error.
In the seventh inning, the Hornets scored two runs with Blaney's double, a Cami Benoit single, and sacrifices by Rory Schneindorfer and Lilly Robtoy.
Makenna Lovelette took the loss for the Hornets, throwing six innings and allowing four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking two.
Mt Abe's McCormick earned the win, throwing seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, and striking out seven.
