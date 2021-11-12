Q&A with BFA Fairfax Jojo Lynch
Jojo Lynch, head coach of the Bellows Free Academy Fairfax Bullets girls varsity soccer team was recently named the Mountain Coach of the Year.
Who would you like to thank as you reflect on the season? I feel like I'm on an awards show because I truly have so many people to thank: my JV coach Bill and my bookkeeper Jamie are my go to’s for all things soccer-related, Geri Witalec Krupa for being a great athletic director, our athletic trainer Al who works with the coaches to have players return quickly, and most importantly, the community of players/parents/fans that were behind us all season! Lastly, my family for investing their time in watching me coach.
What stands out to you about the 2021 season? Our depth stands out to me. I laughed when teams tried to man-mark our forwards because just when you think you’ve covered one of our players, you realize there are 10 more behind who also have skill. Off the field, our team unity stood out.
What will you remember about this group of seniors? I will miss their vastly different personalities. They were a perfect balance among each other. They were able to pick each other up, call each other out, and stay focused on being leaders. I also loved their work ethic, every one of them worked tirelessly for four years.
You had a wonderful mix of older and younger athletes; how did they complement each other? Each season we do something called “Team Buddies” where I pair players together to guide those that are new to the program. I paired my freshman with some seniors hoping they would listen and learn. The younger players did exactly that. I can’t wait to continue this tradition next year.
What strategies have you employed more (and less) as you've coached athletes over a longer period? Oddly enough, I've focused less on building skills and more on building strong young women. I tell them a lot that I’m not really there to coach them to build skills, although it's a part of the bigger picture, but I feel my role is more to build a TEAM of successful student-athletes. I'm already looking forward to next season, but I will miss this one for sure. This was a special group of young women, and I truly want to thank them for trusting me as their coach to always have their best interest at heart.
