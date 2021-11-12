Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with some localized gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western slopes of the Green Mountains in Vermont, portions of the eastern Champlain Valley, and the northern slopes of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST today. Strongest gusts in New York will occur around sunrise, and strongest gusts in Vermont will occur between 7 AM and 11 AM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some isolated power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts will be likely ahead of the rain. The strongest wind gusts are expected to occur along northwestern slopes of the northern Green Mountains. Wind gusts will abate as precipitation moves into the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&