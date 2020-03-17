Defensive Player of the Year - Jordin Jacobs - Richford

First team

Jaycee Douglas - Fairfax

Paige Superneau - Fairfax

Kamryn Boyce - Richford

Second Team

Elizabeth Snider - Richford

Honorable Mention

Hazel Albee - Fairfax

Pete Hartt Award

Austin Archambault (Richford) and Faith Benjamin (Fairfax) each received the Pete Hartt Award, named after the former editor of the Stowe Reporter, a longtime sportswriter.

The award is given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion, and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents.

Messenger Sports will continue to publish winter sports awards as they become available. 

