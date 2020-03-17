Defensive Player of the Year - Jordin Jacobs - Richford
First team
Jaycee Douglas - Fairfax
Paige Superneau - Fairfax
Kamryn Boyce - Richford
Second Team
Elizabeth Snider - Richford
Honorable Mention
Hazel Albee - Fairfax
Pete Hartt Award
Austin Archambault (Richford) and Faith Benjamin (Fairfax) each received the Pete Hartt Award, named after the former editor of the Stowe Reporter, a longtime sportswriter.
The award is given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion, and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents.
Messenger Sports will continue to publish winter sports awards as they become available.