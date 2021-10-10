On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Hornets visited Mount Mansfield Union High School for their second meeting of the season. In their first match, Enosburg pulled out a close five-set victory at home. This time, MMU eked out a win in a very competitive match, 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 29-27).
Hornet coach Jason Robtoy was expecting a battle between the two teams.
“I expected a close match, and I wasn't disappointed. All of my boys played really well overall. Aydan Dash stepped in for a missing player and did a great job blocking. He got three blocks and got his hands on a lot of other hits," said Robtoy.
"Devyn Gleason was hitting well, and both of my setters, Landon and Nat, were putting the ball in position to score. Our defense was solid, but MMU got several points from some strong servers, and they controlled the middle of the net with two good middle hitters.”
Hornet Highlights:
Landon Blake: 7 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs
Devyn Gleason: 12 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists
Kyle Ovitt: 2 assists, 2 digs, strong serving
Xander Paquette: 4 digs, excellent serving
Kolten Robtoy: 7 kills, 7 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 9 kills, 3 aces, 17 assists, 7 digs
Cayden Yates: 1 kill, strong serving
Aydan Dash: 3 blocks
The Hornets (4-4) host
