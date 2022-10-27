Cal Raleigh was announced as one of the two finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger Award in recognition of his outstanding season with the Seattle Mariners. He, along with teammate Julio Rodriguez, were the two of the American League finalists.
This season, Raleigh led Major League Baseball's catchers with 27 home runs, and, on Sept. 30, launched the Mariners into the post season with a walk-off home run that ended a 21-year drought.
Raleigh closed the season with 119 games under his belt, 370 at-bats, 46 runs, 78 hits, 27 home runs, and 63 RBI. He had a .211 batting average, .284 OBP, .489 slugging percentage, and and OPS of .773.
In the post season, Raleigh had 22 at bats, a .227 batting average, hit one home run, accrued four RBI, and had an OPS of .701.
Raleigh is also a 2022 Gold Glove finalist; congratulations, Cal, on another well-deserved milestone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.