MONTGOMERY - On Wednesday, March 22, 13 students from the Montgomery Elementary School competed and won the Castle Cup Skiing and Snowboarding competition at Jay Peak. The competition was organized by Ryan Anderson, a resident of Montgomery, a teacher at North Country High School, and a leader of outdoor exploration for young people.
Montgomery Elementary School athletic director Tiffany Jones was pleased to see her students participate in Anderson’s event.
“Ryan is a great local driving force for getting kids involved in outdoor sports and being active. He organizes these events for kids that really brings out a lot of spirit in the community and encourages that,” said Jones. “He doesn’t just do these activities with his own class; he includes kids from all over the area.”
The race, which was free, was open to seventh and eighth grade students and was separated into girls and boys categories and skier and snowboarder categories. The kids raced down a Black Diamond trail at Jay Peak and were judged on their line, technique, spirit, and energy. The event was judged by students from North Country and the award and trophy were made by North Country metal shop students.
Jones was very pleased with the large group of Montgomery students who competed in the event’s second year.
“Four students competed last year and several wanted to but were too nervous. This year, we encouraged them: you might not win anything, but it’s a great experience to prepare for being part of a skiing or snowboarding club in high school. The students were able to view their scores and see the judges critiques, which gave them invaluable feedback as to what they could improve on,” said Jones.
“It’s really great to see a local event that’s free for kids to participate in that gives them confidence and great feedback. Many of them might not have decided to compete in snowboarding or skiing in high school, but they gained confidence after participating in this event.”
Jones was also glad to see kids have an opportunity to compete who might not be winter athletes in traditional winter sports.
“Two kids are one sport athletes and don’t compete in basketball, so for them to have an opportunity to showcase what they do was really important, and it instills a lot of confidence both on the mountain and in school.”
Jones also thanked Jake Hartman, a middle school teacher at Montgomery, for his help in coaching the skiers and boarders.
“Jake dedicated a lot of hours to prepare as many students as he could for this competition. He took them on challenging trails and encouraged them to safely push their limits as to what they thought they were capable of.”
Montgomery Elementary students react to the Castle Cup
Montgomery Elementary students who competed in the Castle Cup shared their thoughts on competing and winning the event, which is a rare opportunity for kids.
Waylon Marshall: I had a wonderful time at the Castle Cup. Between the skiing and the hype up from other competitors, the experience was, and hopefully will continue to be, one of the most exciting events I've competed in. One thing I enjoyed most was how the people were friendly and welcoming, especially toward first-timers like me. I fully look forward to the people and experience again next year.
Syrus Gendron: It was a great experience for me and I had a lot of fun. I would like to do something like that again.
Katelyn Doe: It was fun hanging out with the other schools, we all got along well with the competition, and it wasn't all serious faces; if someone fell we would cheer them on. It wasn't a place to look down upon yourself or others. I had fun, and almost everyone was involved with something during the awards.
Archer Erwin: I enjoyed it. It was fun to ski against my friends and other people from different schools. Also, I liked that I could take a day away from school with my friends on the mountain.
Maysa Long: This was a fun competition with low pressure. The kids were kind and the experience was really enjoyable. I wish I could do another. I hope the competition continues through the year.
