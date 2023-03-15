Congratulations to the Montgomery-based 7th and 8th grade girls' basketball team on their first place finish at the Newport Rotary Tournament in early March. The Montgomery girls were joined by Sophia Derby of Richford.
featured
Montgomery 7th and 8th graders take first place at the Newport Rotary Tournament
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
St. Albans man leads police on brief chase, had children in vehicle
-
Duo behind Barn Owl Bistro and Goods aim to open restaurant in downtown Enosburg
-
Congrats to the 2022-2023 Dream Dozen! Jerrick Jacobs and Kyrielle Deuso named from Richford
-
Robert J. Ashline
-
College Athlete Profile: Lifelong teammates: Mackenzie Moore and Maren McGinn, compete at Norwich
Currently in Saint Albans
30°
Cloudy
31° / 29°
12 PM
31°
1 PM
32°
2 PM
34°
3 PM
35°
4 PM
35°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.