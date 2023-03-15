The 2022-2023 Montgomery 7/8 boys' basketball team closed the season with an undefeated record in district play and two end-of-season tournaments.
Montgomery Elementary School Athletic Director Tiffany Jones shared her thoughts on the outstanding effort.
Montgomery AD, Tiffany Jones:
I would like to highlight how well this team has worked together this season. Several players joined this season for their first or second year ever playing, and it was wonderful to watch them grow as players and teammates.
Atticus and Archer Erwin were strong players and leaders for our team this year, always making it a goal to help other teammates score a basket in each game instead of scoring themselves, and if you had ever watched those boys play, you would know how easily they could have run up the score all by themselves. Syrus Gendron and JP Spaulding are our defensive specialists; they lock onto a player and have more combined steals than the rest of the team.
Chester Bock, Nova DeMatos, Dustin Reed, and Benson Alexander grew a lot this season, learning how to play new positions and gaining confidence in their abilities; you wouldn't know they were newer to the game.
My seventh-grade players, Kayden Quintin and Rohan Hardy probably learned more from their eighth-grade teammates than me this year, and that kind of education is priceless. You will be hearing more about Rohan in future years, I am sure. He can read the court and move as fast as any upperclassman. It's not every year you have a team like this that cares more about their teammate's success than their own, who gain confidence as they continue to play and have fun. I watched this team offer scoring opportunities to players on opposing teams who also struggled to score, ensuring that the love for the game wasn't lost in the competition. This team didn't just learn about basketball this year; they learned a bit more about how to bring their passion for the sport to others and gain a little more of it themselves.
I'm not proud of this team for their success this season but for their individual and team growth. It was an honor to be a part of this season with this very special group of young men.
