Girls basketball
MVU 37 at Mt. Abraham 34
Highlights: The MVU girls earned their win in the final seconds as Abigail Paquette put the T-birds up by two with 30 seconds on the clock after the Eagles tied the game. Alexandra Brouillette's free throw clinched the win.
"It was a very even game all the way through. Macayla Langlois and Abby Paquette had great games tonight on both ends of the floor. Emily graham added the much needed intensity to the game for us and my bench played some very valuable minutes. We played the best basketball in the quarter that counted which was the 4th and it was a great overall win for us! That was the momentum we were looking for," said MVU coach Jen Gagne.
MVU high scorers: Abigail Paquette had 10 points for the T-birds and Macayla Langlois had 9.
Comets 49 vs. St. Johnsbury 32
Highlights: The Comets earned the commanding win, jumping ahead early in the game and carrying the lead by well over twenty points for the majority of play.
Comet high scorers: Caitlyn Dasaro had 18 and Maren McGinn had 15.
Enosburg 43 at North Country 50
Highlights: Enosburg lead in a balanced scoring effort by Sophie Burns with 9 points and 4 steals, Emily Adams with eight points and 11 rebounds, Michaela Chase with 7 and, 4 points apiece for Erin Diette, Allison Bowen, and Megan Severance. Emma Gervais had 9 rebounds, Kayla Gervais ahd 3, and Lilly Robtoy had two.
"The difference in the game was the first quarter. We went up 3-0 early and didn’t score another point and fell behind 9-3. We trailed 20-15 at the half, and closed to within six in the fourth. We couldn’t come up with a timely defensive stop. Despite a season high 20 turnovers which led to some easy baskets for North country, the girls still battled hard; we just can’t turn the ball over that much against a good team," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes.
North Country was led by Riann Fortin 16 with points and McKenna Marsh with 13.
Richford 30 at Hazen 64
Richford high scorers: Sierra Derby, Freshman, 13 points; Olivia Hatch and Holly Raymond, Juniors, 5 points each
