Girls basketball
MVU 37 at Mt. Abraham 34
Highlights: The MVU girls earned their win in the final seconds as Abigail Paquette put the T-birds up by two with 30 seconds on the clock after the Eagles tied the game. Alexandra Brouillette's free throw clinched the win.
MVU high scorers: Abigail Paquette had 10 points for the T-birds and Macayla Langlois had 9.
Comets 49 vs. St. Johnsbury 32
Highlights: The Comets earned the commanding win, jumping ahead early in the game and carrying the lead by well over twenty points for the majority of play.
Comet high scorers: Caitlyn Dasaro had 18 and MaKenzie Moore had 15.
