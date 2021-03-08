Girls basketball
Comets 66 vs. Lakers 18
Highlights: The Comets held a 29-3 point lead at the half. Eleven Comets contributed to the win.
High scorers: Maren McGinn led the Comets with 18 points, Caitlyn Dasaro had 12; Ruby Dasaro, Loghan Hughes, and MacKenzie Moore each had 7. Olivia O'Donnell led the Lakers with 8.
BFA Fairfax 36 @ Milton 37
High scorers: Jaycee Douglas led BFA Fairfax with 19 points and Paige Superneau had 8. Milton was led by Mallorie Chalmers with 19 points and Gabrielle Wootin with 10 points.
