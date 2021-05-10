Player 16.jpg
Ari Beauregard

Bobwhite lax earns road win at Burlington High School

Who: Bobwhites 11 at Burlington 5

Where: Burlington High School

Bobwhite scoring leaders: Sylas Trask (2 goals), Noah Earl (1 assist), Ezra Lanfear (4 goals), Tanner Poquette (1 goal), Andrew Koval (2 goals), Gavin Fraties (1 goal, 1 assist, first varsity goal plays defense), Ethan Audy (1 goal) 

Enosburg baseball tops Mount Abe in five innings

Who: Enosburg 12 at Mt. Abe 2 

Winning pitcher: Kam Lovelette 5 IP, 5 Hits, 6 K’s and 0 BB”s

Offensively for Enosburg: Blair Archambault had 2 hits including a double and a RBI. Dylan Pattee went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Peter Stiebris 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan and Brandon Parent each added hits and driving in a run.

Enosburg softball

Enosburg 6 at Mt. Abe 5

BFA St. Albans  tennis

Boys 1 vs. Harwood 5

Girls 1 vs. Harwood 6 

Leader: Shelby Bechard 6,0 and 6,0

 

