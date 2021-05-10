Bobwhite lax earns road win at Burlington High School
Who: Bobwhites 11 at Burlington 5
Where: Burlington High School
Bobwhite scoring leaders: Sylas Trask (2 goals), Noah Earl (1 assist), Ezra Lanfear (4 goals), Tanner Poquette (1 goal), Andrew Koval (2 goals), Gavin Fraties (1 goal, 1 assist, first varsity goal plays defense), Ethan Audy (1 goal)
Enosburg baseball tops Mount Abe in five innings
Who: Enosburg 12 at Mt. Abe 2
Winning pitcher: Kam Lovelette 5 IP, 5 Hits, 6 K’s and 0 BB”s
Offensively for Enosburg: Blair Archambault had 2 hits including a double and a RBI. Dylan Pattee went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Peter Stiebris 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan and Brandon Parent each added hits and driving in a run.
Enosburg softball
Enosburg 6 at Mt. Abe 5
BFA St. Albans tennis
Boys 1 vs. Harwood 5
Girls 1 vs. Harwood 6
Leader: Shelby Bechard 6,0 and 6,0
