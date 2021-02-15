We'll have more details coming, but we'll give you what we have now!
Girls' varsity basketball
BFA St. Albans Comets 61 at Spaulding 42
Highlights: The Comets led 26-22 at the half. Caitlyn Dasaro had 15 points while Pippa Kittell had 11 and Mack Moore had 10.
"Overall, we struggled to get back on defense (especially after free throws) at times which led to probably 25 to 30 percent of their points. Our scoring was balanced this game, unlike last, with many girls scoring important baskets. Our defense in the halfcourt was still solid as was our rebounding for the most part," said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
"We need to continue to improve and take care of the ball heading into our game Thursday at CVU. It will be a very nice test to see where we are at as a program."
Enosburg Hornets 49 at Middlebury 46
MVU Thunderbirds 29 at MMU 63
BFA Fairfax Bullets 37 at Danville 49
Richford Rockets at Northfield
