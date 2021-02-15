We'll have more details coming, but we'll give you what we have now!
Girls' varsity basketball
BFA St. Albans Comets 61 at Spaulding 42
Highlights: The Comets led 26-22 at the half. Caitlyn Dasaro had 15 points while Pippa Kittell had 11 and Mack Moore had 10.
"Overall, we struggled to get back on defense (especially after free throws) at times which led to probably 25 to 30 percent of their points. Our scoring was balanced this game, unlike last, with many girls scoring important baskets. Our defense in the halfcourt was still solid as was our rebounding for the most part," said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
"We need to continue to improve and take care of the ball heading into our game Thursday at CVU. It will be a very nice test to see where we are at as a program."
Enosburg Hornets 49 at Middlebury 46
Highlights: "We got off to a slow, sloppy start with too many turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind 9-3. We played much better in second quarter with Emily Adams scoring 10 of her 21 and Sophie Burns with 6 including some clutch steals (8) for the game," said Hornet coach Gary Geddes.
"Meg Severance had 5 points, 4 rebounds and 6 steals. Emma Gervais had 7 points in a strong game off the bench. Allison Bowen had 4 points and freshman Lily Robtoy had 2. She had a strong all around debut."
The Hornets hit 7 of 9 free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory. Middlebury was led by Elle Sellers 15 and Ivey Doran’s 12. The Hornets were led by Emily Adams with 21 and Sophie Burns with 10.
MVU Thunderbirds 29 at MMU 63
BFA Fairfax Bullets 37 at Danville 49
Highlights: Danville had a 6 point lead at the half and expanded that lead in the 3rd quarter to 36-19. Fairfax never quit and won the 4th qtr 18-13.
Danville was led by Laci Sandvil had 13, Colleen Flinn & Rylie Cadieux had 11 each. Fairfax's Jaycee Douglas and Hazel Albee had 9 each.
Richford Rockets 22 at Northfield 41
Highlights: "The girls had a great game defensively, causing turnovers off our pressure. We struggled offensively, but it’s understandable being a young team and first game. I’m very happy with the hard work and effort they put in. The offense will come," said Rockets coach Tim Lagasse.
"There's a lot of potential with this group, and they show a lot of willingness to play considering the circumstances this season. They are happy to be on the court in whatever capacity it may be," said assistant coach Karen Chagnon.
Richford high scorers were: Freshman Sierra Derby with11 points and freshman Ella Chagnon with 5 points.
