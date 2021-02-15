Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths. * WHERE...Much of Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow and freezing drizzle will continue through this afternoon. In addition to the snow received early this morning, travel is expected to be difficult. Use extra caution while driving. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&