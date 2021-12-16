Bellows Free Academy St. Albans junior defender Molly Smith led the Comets hockey team in points for the Christi Corrigan Blitz Tournament, scoring two goals and tallying five assists.
Q&A with Molly Smith
What unique characteristics does this team possess that will make it successful? We returned a lot of players, including our captain Sophie (Zemianek) who does a great job. Talent-wise, everybody brings something different to the game, and that helps our chemistry on and off the ice.
Have you wanted to be a Comet hockey player since you were a kid, and what have you done to achieve that goal? I think every little girl who goes to the rink as much as I did growing up wants to be a Comet. When I was mite, I'd cry because I didn't want to go to hockey, but I'd go to the games and see what was going on, and grew to love the game.
My dad (Kevin Smith) taught me that it's always best to be the strongest one on the ice, and the gym has been a big part of my life. I've also played with other teams, which helped me diversify my game, and learn to play with different girls.
Which was the most memorable of the goals and assists you had this weekend? I assisted my billet sister, Caroline Bliss's goal, which was the icing on the cake. My first goal was a little bit too high off the ice. The puck almost hit the crossbar, and I got a little feedback from my dad, and Caroline, and Caroline's dad. It's good it went in because I'd never have heard the end of it. And none of this would have happened without my teammates, so they get credit, too!
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: Molly's contributions go beyond the ice surface. She's a very good student-athlete that always strives to do her best regardless of any obstacles she may have to overcome, and she's willing to put the work in to get better every day. Molly's a positive influence on her peers in so many ways. She provides the excitement, drive, passion, and motivation for others to do their best. On the ice, Molly has developed into a strong player who we rely on to be strong in front of our net and help provide support for the offense side of the ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.