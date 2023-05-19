The two finalists for the 2022 D1 Vermont State Championship, the BFA-St. Albans Comets and the South Burlington Wolves, went at it once again on May 18. The Comets earned the 9-2 win.
South Burlington's Emily Borrazzo and the Comets' Sierra Yates, were on the mound once again in this friendly rivalry. Both pitchers have had outstanding careers and the spot light was on them.
In the top of the first Molly Smith hit a double and came around to score on two wild pitches to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Yates shut down South Burlington in the bottom of the first with two strikeouts. Both teams went down in order in the second.
In the top of the third Smith and Amelia Weber reached on hits and both came around on Ava Hutchins' hit to the fencer. Yates K’d two more in the bottom of the third
In the top of the fourth Yates hit a homerun to increase the Comet lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the fourth Borrazzo reached base on an error and advanced to third with one out. A ground ball rolled to Yates, who threw over to Maddie Carey at first for the out; Carey threw home to Arleigh Richard for the inning-ending double play.
In the top of the fifth Cora Thomas led off with a single followed by a Smith single and a Weber ground ball for an error to load the bases. Hutchins came through again with another two run hit. She came around to score on a Yates ground ball. In the bottom of the fifth Yates struck out the side.
In the top of the sixth the Comets went scoreless. In the bottom of the sixth a hit batter and a Borrazzo double followed by a single, and South Burlington cut the lead to 7-2. The Comets scored a couple of unearned runs in the top of the seventh to up the score to 9-2. Yates shut the Wolves down in the bottom of the inning to complete the victory.
Stats for the Comets
Yates threw a two hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks; she also hit a homerun and had three RBI. Smith went 3 for 4 with a double and scored four runs. Ava Hutchins went 2 for 3 with five RBI.
This game concluded a stretch of five games in six days for the Comets. I was really proud of the focus and determination my team demonstrated through this stretch. The Comets now will have a week off before playing the final regular season game at home on Thursday, May 25, against Champlain Valley Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.