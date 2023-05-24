On Friday, May 19, the Lady Thunderbirds earned a 6-0 win over the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks. Molly Medor had another outstanding game in the circle, tossing a complete game one-hit, shut out. Medor gave up an infield hit, while striking out 12 and walking three.
Offensively, MVU had ten hits. In the top of the third inning Kerri Campbell had a clutch, two out line drive hit, scoring the runners on second and third. Sierra Reynolds went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Medor helped her cause with a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth inning, getting two hits for the game. Other contributors with hits included Abigail Raleigh, Addison Gates, Lillianna Fournier and Lizi Bourdeau.
