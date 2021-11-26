Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and post holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow and rain will develop this morning before transitioning to all snow in the afternoon and continuing through tonight. Snow will taper off Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&