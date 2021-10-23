The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls soccer team won 5-2 on the road against Blue Mountain on Friday. MVU held a 3-0 lead at halftime. Blue Mountain got on the scoreboard in the second half on a penalty kick.
MVU's goals were scored by Ava Hubbard (2), Alex Brouillette scored a hattrick (3); Blue Mountain's goals were goals scored by Kyra Nelson and Lauren Joy. The Thunderbirds out shot Blue Mountain 22-3.
