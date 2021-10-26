The Missisquoi Valley Union High School Thunderbirds boys' soccer team (18) traveled to Lyndon Institute to take on the Vikings (15) on Tuesday afternoon, upsetting the hosting team 4-3 in the play-in round.
Jarrett Beauregard led the team in scoring, netting his first varsity hattrick. Justin Farnham scored MVU's final goal.
MVU scored 15 minutes into the games; the Vikings answered 15 minutes later. The Thunderbirds rallied and scored two more to take a 3-1 lead at half.
Thunderbird coach Matt Chevalier spoke of the goals scored in the second half.
"We started the scoring early in the second to make it 4-1," said Chevalier. "Lyndon attempted to make a comeback and scored two goals in the last 10 minutes, but we held on for the victory."
Chevalier also congratulated Beauregard, "JJ's hattrick was quite an accomplishment, especially in such a big game."
The Thunderbirds will travel to Harwood (2) on Thursday at 3 pm.
