The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls varsity basketball team traveled to Middlebury Union on Saturday, Jan. 8 to take on the Tigers, falling 36-34 in the final seconds.
MVU held an 18-17 lead aft the half, and gained a 5 point lead throughout the second half, but Middlebury chipped away, hitting two three-point shots in the final minute to close the gap and take the lead.
MVU coach Jen Gagne spoke of the team's effort, "It was a good close game all the way through. We can see the things we need to be better at, especially in the final minutes of the game. Overall, we're happy to play some good basketball; it didn't end the way we would have like it to, but we'll see them again this season."
